Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai taught him to not get affected by negative comments: ‘My wife once told me…’

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his next film Dasvi, in which he plays the role of a politician who decides to finish his education while he is in prison. Abhishek has had a career with several ups and downs, but that hasn’t deterred him from pursuing his passion. The actor recently said that it was his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who taught him to look at the bright side of feedback and not get bogged down by negativity.

Abhishek told ANI, “My wife once told me that ‘you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world.’ So I always try to look at things with positivity.”

The cast of Dasvi recently premiered their film at the Agra Central Jail. Abhishek shared a video from the event with the caption, “A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime.”

Abhishek Bachchan took a hiatus from movies for a few years and returned with Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 film Manmarziyaan. Since then, Abhishek has been experimenting with genres. He also made his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video series Breathe.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. The film premieres on Netflix on April 7.