Abhishek Bachchan: Saswata Chatterjee was brilliant as Bob Biswas, hope he sees and enjoys my interpretation

It would be interesting for you to know that Abhishek Bachchan did not know he was set to play Saswata Chatterjee’s iconic character Bob Biswas from Kahaani when he said yes to ZEE5 film Bob Biswas. The thriller, a spin-off of the cold-hearted contract killer, is set for a digital release on ZEE5. In a recent interview, Abhishek said he hopes the ‘OG Bob Biswas‘ sees and enjoys his performance in the ZEE5 film.

The actor shared that he had not even watched Kahaani when Sujoy Ghosh met him to discuss the film in early 2019. “He said I have written a script that I want you to hear. It’s a story of a contract killer who has lost his memory and how his past catches up with him. I said sure this sounds like a good idea. I asked him whether he will be making it. He said I will be producing it and my daughter Diya will be directing it. On an emotional note, I immediately said yes I would like to do it. I will hear the script but I’m doing it,” he told NDTV.

It was only when he got the script did he discover it was Bob Biswas. However, since he was yet to watch Kahaani, he didn’t know about the character. Abhishek added, “At that point in time, he also told me that he had spoken to me about the original Bob Biswas but at that time the film was not Kahaani and I was busy with Bol Bachchan. Once we finished 80% of the film, we went into a lockdown that’s when I watched Kahaani.”

Heaping praise on Saswata Chatterjee, Abhishek Bachchan called him ‘brilliant’ and added, “So many years later we are talking about his eight-minute part is just a testimony of his wonderful talent. I hope he sees my Bob and enjoys my interpretation of it.”

Having watched both Kahaani and Bob Biswas, the actor however is certain their film is better. In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, he shared, “I think our film is better. With all due respect to Sujoy, his daughter (Diya) is better than him.” Abhishek also described Bob Biswas as a “crime thriller” which has turned out to be qute a “cool” film.

Also starring Chitrangda Singh, Bob Biswas starts streaming on ZEE5 from December 3.