Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s first look from Ghoomer out

The first look R Balki’s Ghoomer is out in which Abhishek Bachchan is seen sharing the screen space with Saiyami Kher. Flaunting his greys, Abhishek Bachchan leaves us intrigued with his look.

Abhishek plays a cricket coach in the film, while Saiyami plays a woman cricketer. This is the first time when Abhishek is playing such a role.

Talking about her character and the project, Saiyami Kher said it was “one of the most challenging roles” she has played so far, which has had “emotionally and physically” impacted her. “A project with some of the nicest people I’ve met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I’ve played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more,” her tweet read.

Ghoomer marks Abhishek Bachchan second collaboration with R Balki. The two had earlier worked on 2009 release Paa, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

The Dasvi actor started shooting for Ghoomer on his birthday earlier this year. He also has popular series Breathe in his kitty. He will be returning soon with its third season. The shooting of the Amazon Prime Video original was wrapped earlier this year.