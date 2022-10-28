When Abhishek Bachchan said he, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan say a silent prayer before attending events with Jaya Bachchan: ‘We hold each other’s hands and…’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s bittersweet interactions with the media and paparazzi often attracts attention in every instance. Jaya’s comments, which include cursing the media and wishing they would tumble and fall on one occasion, often get adverse comments and are criticised.

However, her children actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had revealed on the show Koffee With Karan Season 6 that Jaya is claustrophobic and that’s why she does not like having around her. Shweta had told Karan, “She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn’t like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought.”

Abhishek revealed that he held hands with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a small prayer before stepping out for events with Jaya. He said, “If it’s like the four of us, Dad, Aishwarya and I just hold hands, say a silent prayer before the red carpet. And then we collect ourselves and walk on. If Shweta Di is with us, we just send her with Maa.”

Jaya recently made headlines when she said “Serves you right, I hope you double up and fall,” to a paparazzi. The veteran actor spoke about the rising pap culture on the podcast What The Hell Navya. Jaya said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?). “I feel very strongly and it’s not that it’s today, I felt it from day one. I don’t mind if you talk about my work.”