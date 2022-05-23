Abhishek Bachchan returns from Cannes 2022 to sad news, Amitabh Bachchan mourns death of Akbar Shahpurwala: ‘A legend of film industry…’

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared emotional notes, mourning the demise of the famous suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala. The father-son duo recalled their long association with the man, with Amitabh saying that they have been close associates for 50 years now. In his post, Abhishek also mentioned that Akbar had stitched his first ever suit when he was a child.

Abhishek, who just returned from Cannes 2022 with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, wrote, “Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father’s costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too. He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby ( I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee’s premiere.”

He further wrote, “If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing. If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you. He always said to me that “cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it’s an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings “. To me he was the best suit maker in the world! I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace.”

Karan Johar wrote, “I remember him so fondly…” Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Many memories. May he rest in peace.” Bobby Deol commented with a broken heart and a folded hands emoji.

On Saturday, Amitabh penned a tribute for Akbar, “Akki bhai, Akbar of Gabana fame, who designed and stitched my clothes for film and personal for the last 50 years, passed away in his sleep this morning.” He added, “I have only duas for the departed souls .. and a prayer for them to rest in peace.”

Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya attended the prestigious Cannes film festival. After her impressive red carpet appearances, Aishwarya returned home two days ago with her family.