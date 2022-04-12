Abhishek Bachchan reveals what Shah Rukh Khan told him before he became an actor

Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his latest film Dasvi. In a recent interview, while promoting the film, the actor made an interesting revelation. While talking about rapping for the Bluffmaster title track, Abhishek shared that the last line ‘UC, keep running home boy’ has a very special meaning.

In an interview with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Abhishek said that UC means Uday Chopra, his ‘best friend’ since childhood. And the words ‘keep running’ is very important to them and has a special Shah Rukh Khan connection. “When we were set to become actors, Shah Rukh gave us a piece of advice. He said there are two kinds of actors. Both run. However, there’s one who runs because a mad dog is chasing him, and the other runs because he loves running,” he said in Hindi.

As the host looked at Abhishek Bachchan in astonishment, he added, “He told us always be the second one. Do it because you love it and not because you are compelled by anything. That has always stayed with us. Both me and Uday keep telling each other to keep running.”

The actor also fondly remembered how he, Uday Chopra, Aditya Chopra and Hrithik Roshan used to play cricket at Yash Chopra’s garden. He mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan also used to join them at times.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his father Amitabh Bachchan calling him his ‘real utradhikari’. Stating that it does add pressure on him personally and professionally, the actor said, “Of course, it does. This was his reaction to Dasvi. I have never talked about the pressure actually because I don’t think about it. If you think about it, you’d waste the energy which can be used to do a good job. At the end of the day, that’s all that counts. I just concentrate on the task at hand. You have to deal with the pressure. Nothing you can do is going to change that. So, use that energy to do a better job.”

Also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, Dasvi is streaming on Netflix.