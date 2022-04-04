Abhishek Bachchan reveals best advice wife Aishwarya Rai gave him: ‘Check your zipper’

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remain one of Bollywood’s most-loved couples. Apart from always giving made for each other vibes, they have also regularly given couple goals to us for one and a half decade.

Judging by their social media posts, they keep doing cute stuff for each other that strengthens their relationship. Abhishek has said many times in the past that Aishwarya is not just his wife, but also a friend who helps him in his work.

In a recent interview with Film Companion based around his upcoming film, Tushar Jalota-directorial Dasvi, he said she gave him the best practical advice. He revealed that Aishwarya once told him, “Check your zip and your teeth.” He said it is a “brilliant” advice.

As an answer to another question asking whether Abhishek is the kind of dad who helps his and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with her homework. “No,” he admitted. “I tried once or twice but that’s completely Aishwarya. She is an unbelievable mother for her dedication to Aaradhya. I don’t get to say that enough, but due to her dedication to our daughter, I get to go out and do what I do.”

Earlier, Abhishek had told ANI that Aish helped him deal with negative comments. He said, “My wife once told me that ‘you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world.’ So I always try to look at things with positivity.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan family’s Juhu home in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

Abhishek’s co-star in Dasvi, Nimrat Kaur, was also present in the video interview.

Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas. Apart from Dasvi, which releases on April 7, he will soon be back with the third season of Prime Video series Breathe too. Aishwarya, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated Mani Ratnam’s fantasy epic historical film Ponniyin Selvan: I.