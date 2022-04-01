Abhishek Bachchan responds to being called Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘uttaradhikari’: ‘I do what I do to make my family proud’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is actively promoting his next film Dasvi, in which he plays a politician who decides to pursue his education while in prison. The trailer of the film dropped a few days ago and drew positive reactions from many, including Abhishek’s father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, who called him his successor.

Talking about it, Abhishek told ETimes that he puts in the work so he can make his family proud, and he is glad that they appreciate his effort. “Well, I don’t know, any individual, an actor or any other professional, as and when they’re recognised, let alone praised by their idol or their hero, it’s not going to make their life. So I’m in a similar situation,” said Abhishek.

He added, “I’ve always said I do what I do to make my family proud, to know that they have not only seen my work, but also recognise the effort put into it, and appreciate it.”

Upon the release of the film’s trailer, Big B had shared it, along with a quote from his father, writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan, that read, “Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahi honge; jo mere uttaradhikari honge voh mere bete honge – Harivansh Rai Bachchan (My sons will not be my successors because they are my sons. Only those who are successors will be my sons).” He added, “Abhishek, tum mere uttaradhikari ho – bas keh diya toh keh dia (Abhishek, you are my successor – there, I’ve said it).” Abhishek responded, “Love you Pa, always and eternally.”

Recently, the team of Dasvi held a screening of the film at the Agra Central Jail. Sharing a video from the jail, Abhishek wrote, “A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime.”

Also starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, Dasvi releases on April 8 on Netflix and JioCinema.