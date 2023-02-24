scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Abhishek Bachchan responds as fan calls him ‘best dancer after Madhuri Dixit’: ‘Was there ever even a debate?’

Abhishek Bachchan could not stop laughing when someone on Twitter called him the 'best dancer after Madhuri Dixit'.

abhishek bachchanAbhishek Bachchan from a still in Bol Bachchan.
Ranbir Kapoor’s moves from the latest song of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are all over social media with his fans trying to copy his steps on Instagram reels. His dance had one of his fans claiming on internet that he was “the best dancer after Madhuri Dixit.” To add humour to the situation, a Twitter user shared a clip of Abhishek Bachchan dancing to a medley of songs from Rohit Shetty’s Bol Bachchan and claiming that he was the best dancer since Madhuri Dixit.

The clip being shared is the one where Abhishek’s character dances to Devdas’ ‘Maar Dala’, The Dirty Picture’s ‘Ooh La La’, Sholay’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, Delhi Belly’s ‘Bhaag DK Bose’ and Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s ‘Mere Dholna Sun’. Another Twitter endorsed Abhishek as the best dancer and wrote, “No more comparisons now. We got the winner@juniorbachchan.” To this, Abhishek responded, “Was there ever even a debate on this?” with a few laughing emojis.

Watch Abhishek Bachchan’s clip from Bol Bachchan here:

Ranbir Kapoor has a few dance numbers in Luv Ranjan’s film. His dance song with Shraddha Kapoor titled ‘Show Me The Thumka’, his solo dance number ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ were released in the last couple of weeks and it appears that the Luv Ranjan film is bringing back the ‘boyish’ energy of Ranbir that was associated with him in the early years of his career.

Watch ‘Show Me The Thumka’ here:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir’s first release of the year. In August, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. For Shraddha Kapoor, the Luv Ranjan film marks her first film appearance since 2020’s Baaghi 3.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 13:26 IST
