Abhishek Bachchan responds as Twitter user asks him to do more than send virtual hugs during Covid-19: ‘We all are trying to do our best’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s comeback on social media has always grabbed eyeballs. This time, The Big Bull star has urged people to spread love and positivity, when a Twitter user questioned if he was doing enough during such extra ordinary times of the coronavirus pandemic.

It all started when on Sunday, Abhishek tweeted, “Here’s sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn.” A Twitter user was quick to comment on the actor’s virtual hugs. She wrote, “Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen & beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir.”

I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 25, 2021

In his amicable style, Abhishek tweeted to her, “I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek regularly gives befitting replies to trolls on social media, while keeping his calm. Earlier this month, a Twitter user questioned his acting chops and compared him to Pratik Gandhi and calling Scam 1992 “far superior by miles” to his latest release The Big Bull.

Abhishek in his reply, wrote, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film.”

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull opened to mixed response on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8. As soon as the film was released, many people on Twitter started giving out their reviews. While some lauded Abhishek’s work, receiving the film warmly, some other got nasty with their reactions.

Abhishek is currently busy with the production work of his upcoming film, Dasvi, also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.