Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan replies to troll who called him ‘unemployed’, in trademark fashion

Abhishek Bachchan cracked his knuckles and put a troll in their place on Twitter, after the troll called him 'unemployed'.

abhishek bachchan on kgf 2, pushpa and rrr filmAbhishek Bachchan is known to respond to critics on social media. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan once again lived up to his reputation for handling trolls with wit and grace. On Saturday, the actor responded to a person on Twitter, who said that he was ‘unemployed’. Abhishek has developed quite the reputation for handling social media attacks, and took the opportunity to flex his skills.

Responding to a journalist who remarked about how many pages of supplements and advertisements a reader had to flip through on Saturday to get to the actual news in a newspaper, Abhishek wrote, “Do people still read newspapers??” A troll replied, “Intelligent people do. Not unemployed people like you.”

Abhishek responded to the troll, “Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent! 🙏🏽”

Abhishek has been rather busy in the last few years, after taking a couple of years off to reassess his career. He has starred in films such as The Big Bull, Ludo, Dasvi and Bob Biswas. He also starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows, which will soon return for a new season.

On the latest episode of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, which was also released on Saturday, Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan said that she cannot handle the trolling that he has had to endure for over two decades. She said that it is ‘disgusting’ and ‘unfair’ that he is endlessly compared to their father, Amitabh Bachchan.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 05:19:18 pm
