Abhishek Bachchan has a witty reply as Scam 1992 fan asks why he should watch The Big Bull

Ahead of The Big Bull’s release, a fan had an important question to ask. On Monday, a Twitter user asked Abhishek Bachchan that why should he watch The Big Bull when he has already watched Hansal Mehta’s The Scam 1992. In response to the tweet, Abhishek, who never fails to impress his audience with his wit, wrote, “I’m in it” with a winking emoji.

The Big Bull tells the story of a stockbroker named Hemant Shah and is inspired by Harshad Mehta’s life. When the film’s trailer released, it drew a lot of comparisons with Hansal Mehta’s acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

I’m in it. 😉🤣 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 5, 2021

Earlier in an interview, The Big Bull director Kookie Gulati called the comparisons “unfair.” He told PTI that he “hope people do give me a chance, watch the film and realise they are two completely different projects. I am hoping our film also does as well as their series but if someone wants to compare, they’re welcome to.”

“Once you see the film you’ll understand how there’s a completely different approach,” he added.

On Monday, the makers of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer shared a video in which the actor spoke about portraying the character of Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.

“Hemant Shah in first glance is just a normal guy trying to get his life into line and trying to achieve his dreams,” Abhishek said adding that his “aggression with which he perceives his dreams is unique, which is why he achieves what he does.”

The video also features The Big Bull producer Ajay Devgn, who was all praise for Abhishek. “When we (Kookie and himself) were casting for the film we both came up with the name of Abhishek and we both thought he would be perfect for the film. He is a fabulous actor,” Ajay said.

The Big Bull, also starring Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah, will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar from April 8.