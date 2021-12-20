Abhishek Bachchan reveals he has been replaced in films, asked to vacate seat for big stars: ‘It’s heartbreaking’

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he has been replaced in films and not been informed about it. The actor, who began his career with Refugee in 2000, has had a rather difficult journey in Bollywood, with several hits and quite a few misses. Abhishek opened up about the highs and lows that he has faced, including being told to vacate the front seat at events for bigger stars. He also put it in perspective, saying that it is a business at the end of the day.

Talking to Rolling Stone, Abhishek said that he has been replaced in films and not been told. He spoke about one time when he ‘literally showed up at the shooting and somebody else is shooting there’. He said that in such a situation, one has to quietly turn around and walk away. He said he has been told he has been replaced in films and when people refused to take his calls. He said that’s normal and every actor has to go through it. He said he has seen his father go through it as well.

He added, “I’ve been in a situation where I’ve gone to a public function and you’re made to sit in the front row and you feel, ‘Wow! I didn’t think they’d put me in the front row. Okay, great!’ But then a bigger star shows up and they are like, ‘Okay, get up, move to the back’, and you go to the back. It’s all part of showbiz. You can’t take it personally.”

Abhishek Bachchan also addressed the burning nepotism debate that has been plaguing Bollywood for years, now. Calling the debate ‘convenient’, he said that it has taken ‘much heartache, and heartbreak’ to make it through the past 21 years. He said his father has not made a film for him or picked up the phone and asked somebody to make a film with him. He, however, accepted that he has access, thanks to his father’s name.

He admitted that while being the son of Amitabh Bachchan is an enormous privilege, he could not just sit on his laurels. “A lot of people would think that being Mr. Bachchan’s son, people are going to be lined up around the block. No, they weren’t. I spoke to almost each and every director before starting, and they did not decide to work with me, and that’s fine,” he said.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Bob Biswas, a spin-off from the cold-blooded killer in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani.