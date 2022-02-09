When Abhishek Bachchan was unable to decide whether to call Simi Garewal ‘aunty’ or ‘Oprah’. Watch video

Veteran actor-host Simi Garewal recently took fans down memory lane with a clip from her popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The yesteryear star took to her Instagram handle and posted a behind-the-scenes video from a 2003 episode featuring Abhishek Bachchan. The video is full of Abhishek’s amicable humour and mischief, which makes the BTS clip special.

Simi Garewal captioned the video as, “My favourite Rendezvous moments!” and we don’t disagree. From Abhishek teasing the person taking a sound check to the actor mimicking his father Amitabh Bachchan by saying his lines, “Aaiye aap aur hum khelte hain Kaun Banega Crorepati”, he is at his candid best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

In one part, Simi warns Abhishek to not call her “aunty”, and the actor immediately calls her Oprah, leaving everyone in splits. Farah Khan commented on the video, “He does have a wicked sense of humour.”

On her official YouTube channel, Simi Garewal described the particular episode as, “Abhishek had just broken up with his long-time fiancé Karisma Kapoor – so this was a vulnerable time for him. I’ve always felt that Abhishek’s eyes speak more to me than his words. And here again they conveyed the pain of a young man who was finding his identity in his career… and who had lost his first love… Abhishek finally found his life’s partner in Aishwarya – and I revel in their happiness – because I really love them both so much…”

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal first premiered on television in 1997. The celebrity chat show saw B-town stars indulge in intimate conversations about their personal and professional life.