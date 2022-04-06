Abhishek Bachchan recalls performing Khuda Gawah’s climax at his boarding school: ‘I told them my dad has done it’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Dasvi, recently recalled a fond memory from the making of his father Amitabh Bachchan’s famous film Khuda Gawah, which also starred Sridevi. Abhishek recalled that during his boarding school years in Europe, he would often play the cassette of the film, and perform its climax scene.

Abhishek told Pinkvilla that during his teenage years when he would return to India for his breaks, his father would drive him, his sister Shweta and mother Jaya Bachchan to a preview theatre nearby and they would watch the rushes of his three iconic films Hum, Agneepath and Khuda Gawah.

“Every day we used to go watch the dailies because they were doing songs like Jumma Chumma. I’ve seen these films build literally from the first frame, and I’ve been on the set,” said Abhishek. He then spoke about his memories from the time when he performed the climax of Khuda Gawah.

Abhishek said, “The amount of times I have performed… Unn dino audio cassettes nikalte the, and with Dad, a lot of his dialogues, they used to come on the cassettes as well. And I remember, it was the first time that I saw the climax of that film (Khuda Gawah), which was put to music. The climax of the film was put to music, that the great Laxmikant Pyarelal ji had done. And I remember, in my school, my friends, who were all foreigners, because I was in a British boarding school, they used to think I am a freak because I used to put on that climax, and perform it. I told them my dad has done it, and they were very encouraging but they must have thought ‘what is he doing?'”

Abhishek was also asked about his take on the online vs offline mode of education. The Bluffmaster actor said that while the online mode of education was a saviour during the pandemic, children need some physical interaction in school as well. Speaking from his experience with his daughter Aaradhya, he said, ” I’ve had first-hand experience. My daughter is in school and she did online schooling for two years and I think it’s unbelievably convenient and it was a godsend during the lockdown but I do personally believe that children should be in school. There has to be some physical contact and interaction, which always makes a big difference.”

Also starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, Dasvi releases on Netflix and Jio Cinemas on April 7.