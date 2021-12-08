Abhishek Bachchan recalls first interaction with Aishwarya Rai, says she couldn’t understand him because of his ‘heavy accent’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said that when Aishwarya Rai first met him, she couldn’t understand a word he said because of his thick accent. This was years before the two would tie the knot in 2007, and before Abhishek had made his acting debut with Refugee in 2000. In an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, Abhishek recalled the story of how he was sent to scout for locations in Switzerland for his father, because he’d gone to school there.

He remembered how he was just back from college when they met for the first time. He was working as a production boy for Amitabh Bachchan on Mrityudaata, and was sent to scout for locations to Switzerland, where he had grown up. Bobby Deol was also shooting his film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. They were at the same location as him, and called him over for dinner. That was Aishwarya’s first Hindi film, and it was the first time she and Abhishek actually interacted.

He added, “And whenever she talks about it, she jokingly says, ‘I couldn’t understand a word of what you were saying’. Because here I was, a kid from an international boarding school, then went to Boston. I must’ve had some really heavy accent at that point. And she was like, ‘What were you saying?’”

“Abhishek added that his father advised him to learn Hindi before starting his acting career in Bollywood. Abhishek returned to India to support his father during a particularly difficult time, financially, for the family. He said that his father is the kind of person who appreciates family support, and it was a time when he needed it.

Abhishek and Aishwarya are parents to daughter Aaradhya. They recently celebrated her 10th birthday in the Maldives. He also recently thanked her for giving him the ‘permission’ to continue acting after Aaradhya’s birth, while she took care of raising her.