Abhishek Bachchan recalls battling insecurity in Bollywood: ‘Kaam milega ya nahi’

Abhishek Bachchan has been a part of the film industry for over 26 years. When he made his debut with Refugee in 2000, there was immense excitement around him as the son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. While he went on to deliver several memorable performances, many of his films also failed at the box office, leaving him with a constant fear early in his career: “Kaam milega ya nahi? (Will I get work or not?).”

Speaking to ETimes, Abhishek reflected on his 26-year journey in the industry and revealed that the biggest change over the years has been becoming more comfortable with himself.

“I think when I started out, there was a bit of discomfort. But now, I’m more comfortable being in front of the camera. When you’re just being yourself and comfortable in your skin, that gives you clarity on decisions you need to take,” he said.

The actor shared that with experience has come greater clarity, especially when it comes to choosing projects.

“I’m very clear today—or I would say in the last five to seven years—about what I don’t want to do. Initially in your career, there’s such excitement and such insecurity about kaam milega, nahin milega. Whatever comes your way, you do.”

Abhishek explained that experience and maturity have given him the confidence to be more selective about the roles he takes on.

“There’s a lot more conviction in that, and that comes from a certain maturity and calmness. I think that helps in your work as well. We’re not all over the place anymore, I’d like to believe,” he added.

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Despite not delivering a major box office hit in recent years, the actor said he remains proud of the work he has done over the last five to seven years.

Over the course of his career, Abhishek has starred in acclaimed films like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and the Dhoom franchise, proving his versatility as an actor. However, he has often found himself compared to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, as well as his contemporaries. Even so, he insists that others’ success has never made him insecure.

“I’ve never been an insecure actor in terms of, ‘Yeh kya kar raha hai?’ Insecure about my capabilities, yes. I think all actors are. You always wonder, ‘Will I be able to do this?'”

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Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the much-awaited film is slated for release later this year.