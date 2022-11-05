scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan recalls dad Amitabh Bachchan’s advice when he was starting out: ‘There are no subtitles for bad performers’

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in the upcoming season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, which will be release on Prime Video on November 9.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently said that many actors in the industry do not push themselves beyond their boundaries. The actor recalled what his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, told him about bad performers and how the audience does not care what is happening with them behind-the-scenes, but only about what they can project on screen. 

At the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022, Abhishek said, “Part of being an actor is that you shouldn’t have boundaries in anything. I don’t know very many actors who will not go to any extent and do their job to the best of their abilities. There is a reason why we are a bit off in the head. Sometimes, you drive yourself to rather unhealthy extremes to achieve your job. It can be a physical or emotional transformation. Because you do what your job expects you to do.” 

Abhishek was joined at the event by his Breathe: Into the Shadows team, director Mayank Sharma, and co-starsAmit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia and Saiyami Kher. 

 

He then recalled what Amitabh had once told him at the beginning of his career, and said, “When I was starting my career, my father once famously told me and I had a similar question about what one should be doing. He told me, ‘There are no subtitles saying, please excuse bad performers because he was having a bad day.’ The audience doesn’t care. At the end of the day, you have to disconvince them of the emotion that you are trying to convince them of at that point in time.”

Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 is all set to release on November 9 on Prime Video. 

