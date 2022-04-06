scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

Abhishek Bachchan reflects on his witty comeback to Oprah about him and Aishwarya Rai living with parents: ‘Hum desi log hain’

Abhishek Bachchan recalled his witty reply to Oprah Winfrey about him and his wife, Aishwarya Rai, living with his parents.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2022 9:39:07 am
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Abhishek Bachchan appeared alongside wife Aishwarya Rai in an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009, where the host quizzed them about their popularity and the peculiarities of Indian culture. One of the things that she was most fascinated by was the concept of joint families and children continuing to live with their parents even as adults. Abhishek and Aishwarya live with his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

She’d asked them, “You live with your parents? How does that work?” Prodded by Aishwarya to answer, Abhishek shot back, “You live with your parents?” Oprah said that she doesn’t. “How does that work?” The crowd burst into applause.

Also read |When Oprah Winfrey visited Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Mumbai home, but was forbidden to bring cameras because of Aaradhya. Watch video

In a GoodTimes interview while promoting his upcoming film Dasvi, which will be available on Netflix and JioCinema this Friday, Abhishek’s co-star Nimrat Kaur said that she was very impressed by his wit, and highlighted this Oprah exchange. Abhishek said that he remembered the moment.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He said, “It was a big deal for her. Later on, Aishwarya told me that when she had gone on Oprah, Oprah had asked her the same thing… Hum log desi log hain, yaar. Humari pratha hai. This is our culture. But then, I realised, in America, woh 18 saal pe bahar nikal dete hain. Hum log sab biwi bachche… I like that. That whole joint family thing is nice.”

During that interview, Oprah had also asked Aishwarya and Abhishek why they don’t kiss on screen in their movies. Abhishek had said that in Indian films (at the time) intimacy was shown through song-and-dance numbers, because that was ‘more interesting’. Aishwarya was also asked a similar question about living with her parents in an appearance on Dave Letterman’s show, and her comeback is still popular online. “It is fine to live with your parents because it is also common in India that we don’t have to make appointments with our parents for dinner,” she’d said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kapil Sharma, 14 celebrity photos
Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kapil Sharma: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement