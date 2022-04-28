Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya Rai: ‘It has to be the right script at the right time’

At a time when pan-Indian films like KGF 2, Pushpa The Rise and RRR are dominating conversation, we recalled how Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s collaborations with filmmaker Mani Ratnam fared well in the country, irrespective of the language. The couple featured in Mani Ratnam’s Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010). Abhishek also played one of the leads in the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam’s 2004 release Yuva.

When we asked Abhishek if we would see him and his wife Aishwarya create some on-screen magic soon. The actor said, “I would love to collaborate with her again, but obviously, it has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together.” Talking about his wife as an actor, Abhishek said he’s “an artiste I have immense respect for and enjoy working with.”

Recalling how he loves “everything” about the memories he shared with Aishwarya, Abhishek continued, “She is a wonderful actor. Being on set with her is always memorable.”

Abhishek is currently shooting Breathe 3. “We are finishing it up. We have last few days of shoot left. And hopefully, it will be out later this year,” Abhishek shared. Breathe Into The Shadows marked Abhishek’s OTT debut.

Interestingly, Abhishek had a fabulous innings on the web platform. In the last two years, when the theaters were shut, Abhishek found a new audience via the OTT platforms. Be it Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas or Dasvi, Abhishek showcased different facets to him as an actor. His choice of scripts was not only lauded by his fans but also his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Now, Bob Biswas is set to have a television premiere on Zee Cinema on April 30. Recalling working on the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, Abhishek said Bob Biswas was “a lot of fun” because “it was challenging.” In the film, Abhishek played the titular role, who has forgotten 8 years of his life after waking up from coma. When asked if there is a phase of his life that he wants to forget or erase, Abhishek replied, “I love every heartbeat of my life.”

He remembered how this was his first film, which was entirely shot in Kolkata. It was also one of the films for which Abhishek received heap of praise from Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about it, the actor said he cherishes his father’s words for him. “As an actor, there is no greater compliment. Happy he liked the film and my work in it,” he said.

Abhishek is currently basking in the success of Dasvi.