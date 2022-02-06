Abhishek Bachchan on wife Aishwarya Rai’s heartfelt birthday post for him: ‘Love you…’

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday. As fans and colleagues took to social media to wish the actor, wife Aishwarya Rai shared the sweetest post late in the day. Posting his childhood photo, the loving partner wished him on Instagram, even from their daughter Aaradhya’s behalf.

“✨🎊🥰HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Babyyy- Papaaa🥰🤗❤️💝😘💖BIG hugs n Love to you 💕🎊God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm🧿🌈✨and all that you seek… 🌟💝🌈✨” she wrote in the caption. The monochrome photo has Abhishek, just a kid, smiling at the camera. The birthday boy replied to the post writing, “Love you. ❤”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwaya Rai also gave a glimpse of the Saraswati puja ceremony the family conducted at home. She shared a selfie with Aaradhya as the two stood in front of the idol, dressed in matching yellow outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

As for Abhishek Bachchan, the Bollywood actor kicked off his birthday by starting shoot of a new project, Ghoomer. Early on Saturday, he shared a photo of the clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha’s photo as the team sought blessings. The clapboard had the title ‘Ghoomer’ mentioned, while also revealing that the film is directed by R Balki.

Junior Bachchan wrote along the photo, “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!” The makers are however yet to reveal more details about the plot and the remaining cast members of the movie.

Ghoomer marks second collaboration between Bachchan and Balki after the commercially and critically-acclaimed 2009 film Paa, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan.

Abhishek Bachchan, last seen in Bob Biswas, recently wrapped up shoot of Dasvi which also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will soon be back with the third season of Prime Video series Breathe too.