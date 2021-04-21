Abhishek Bachchan on time when Amitabh Bachchan’s company went bankrupt: ‘He called me, said nothing is working’

The way Amitabh Bachchan resurrected his career after his company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited went bankrupt is one of those affirmative and inspiring stories which are a part of movie folklore. While the actor himself has spoken about his struggle at the time earlier, now son Abhishek Bachchan has remembered those days.

“Well, truth be told, I left university — I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL,” Abhishek said in YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.

He said he started as a production boy. “I don’t think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company.” He said his father called him to his study late at night to tell him about the financial situation. Amitabh apparently told him that ‘movies aren’t working out, the business isn’t working out, nothing is working out’.

The rest, as they say, is history. In an interview a few years ago, Amitabh had said, “There was a sword hanging on my head all the time. I spent many sleepless nights. One day, I got up early in the morning and went directly to Yash Chopraji and told him that I was bankrupt. I had no films. My house and a small property in New Delhi were attached. Yashji listened coolly and then offered me a role in his film Mohabattein. I then started doing commercials, television and films. And I am happy to say today that I have repaid my entire debt of Rs 90 crore and am starting afresh.”