While Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood today, he also had his own fair share of struggles in his career. One of the biggest setbacks for the veteran actor was when his company, ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited), faced bankruptcy in the late 1990s. A few years ago, Amitabh’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, had also opened up about the financial crisis that affected even the smallest aspects of their daily lives. He recalled dropped out of his college abroad, to come back to India and help his father.

During a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia in 2021, Abhishek Bachchan recalled leaving his education at an American college midway and returning to the country during a difficult time for his father, who was experiencing financial issues after the failure of his business ABCL.

He shared, “Well, truth be told, I left university — I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL.”

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Abhishek continued, “I don’t think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company.” He revealed that his father called him to his study late at night to tell him about the financial crisis. Amitabh had told him that ‘movies aren’t working out, the business isn’t working out, nothing is working out’.

After coming back to India, the actor started working as a production assistant, and went on to become an assistant director, before being cast in JP Dutta’s Refugee. In a roundtable conversation with Galatta Plus earlier, he also remembered his early days as a production boy, when he was saving money by reducing the sugar in crew’s tea, and that’s how he learnt the little things.

“I was literally a runner. I used to make tea on set. My dear friend Sikandar, his father Gautam Berry became the CEO, and he said to me, ‘Get on set, and start making tea’. I said why? He said, ‘Start controlling the amount of sugar they use because the sugar bill is really high’. These are the kind of small things (you learn), and I went up from there, I became an AD,” he said.

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Amitabh Bachchan on ABCL’s bankruptcy

During an interview years ago, Amitabh Bachchan had also recalled the struggling phase, and said, “There was a sword hanging on my head all the time. I spent many sleepless nights. One day, I got up early in the morning and went directly to Yash Chopraji and told him that I was bankrupt. I had no films. My house and a small property in New Delhi were attached. Yashji listened coolly and then offered me a role in his film Mohabbatein. I then started doing commercials, television and films. And I am happy to say today that I have repaid my entire debt of Rs 90 crore and am starting afresh.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s entertainment venture Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), which he launched in 1994-95, collapsed reportedly due to rapid expansion and poor financial management, pushing it into a huge debt. The veteran actor, who was under a Rs 90 crore debut with most of his assets nearly seized, bounced back because of the revival of his acting career. He approached filmmaker Yash Chopra for work and bagged a role in Mohabbatein (2000). In the same year, he also started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, which turned out to be a massive success and changed everything for him.