Abhishek Bachchan reveals Akshay Kumar’s fitness rules: ‘Party is 50 km run, no tea or cola’

Akshay Kumar’s famously disciplined lifestyle, early mornings, fixed working hours, regular exercise and a carefully controlled diet, has been discussed by colleagues and fans for years. Abhishek Bachchan once offered a humorous glimpse into what it is actually like to share a film set with Akshay, revealing that the actor’s idea of partying is very different from most people’s.

The anecdote came during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, where Abhishek joined Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh while promoting an installment of the Housefull franchise. When host Kapil Sharma asked Abhishek whether the actors ever partied with Akshay during shoots, he made it clear that Akshay was not someone who typically stayed up late for celebrations.

Akshay Kumar’s routine on set

According to Abhishek, Akshay follows a strict routine on set, making sure he finishes his work within eight hours before moving on to his fitness regimen.

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Talking about Akshay’s disciplined lifestyle, Abhishek said, “Look at Akshay Kumar, it feels like he hasn’t eaten food for 5–6 years. He doesn’t drink coffee, tea, or cold drinks. He doesn’t even eat sweets. If you work with Akshay, the partying happens in a completely different way. Akshay is happiest the moment the pack-up is announced. He doesn’t work for more than 8 hours. His time starts as soon as he arrives on set at 7 AM. He gets everything done within those 8 hours. As for a party after work, he asks you to go cycling or walk back to the hotel.”

Abhishek also recalled how Akshay’s idea of unwinding after a shoot could quickly turn into another workout.

Recounting one such experience about how Akshay is happiest after work wraps up, he said, “After shooting wraps up, if the hotel is 50 kilometers away, he still tells us to walk there. He says, ‘No problem, we’ll reach by running.’ Nothing makes him happier. He would reach comfortably, but Riteish and I would stop in between and hire a taxi. After reaching there, he tells us to go swimming, that too 50 laps. Riteish gets tired after just 10 laps, and then I help him, and I get tired, and the trainer had to help us out. After all this, when it comes to food, Riteish and I would be hungry and think of butter chicken, but he will eat boiled carrot, spinach, eggs. There would be no roti or rice either. And then he would say that we will go to the set walking tomorrow morning. This is his party.” Abhishek said that a day with Akshay means you are so tired, you have no choice but to hit the bed at 9 pm.

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Why Akshay Kumar follows an eight-hour workday

Akshay has repeatedly explained that his strict routine is a conscious choice rather than simply a work habit. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor spoke about why he prefers to limit his working day to eight hours.

“I work 8 hours a day. I personally feel when you are in front of the camera, it captures your each and every pore. After eight hours, your body gets tired. There are 24 hours in a day. I lead a very disciplined life. You need 8 hours of sleep. You need 2 hours to eat, 2 hours of workout. You need a few hours to spend with your family.”

While speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Akshay explained that his habit of sleeping and waking up early has stayed with him for years.

“I have just kept habits alive from my childhood,” he shared. “I was told to sleep early and wake up early; I have been following that till date.”

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Akshay Kumar on his early dinner routine

The actor has also frequently highlighted the importance of finishing dinner early. At the launch of the book ‘Your Body Already Knows’, Akshay explained why he believes eating earlier gives the body enough time to digest food before bedtime.

“Early dinner is important. When we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting—every part of our body is resting. But what is not resting is your stomach because we have eaten food late.”

He further explained his thinking around meal timings, saying, “By the time you get up, it is time for him to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast and again the poor stomach is working… The stomach, all the diseases come from there. I think the diseases will not come near you. So it is important to eat at 6:30 pm because you get your time to digest your food, and by the time you are about to sleep—9, 9:30, 10 o’clock—the stomach is completely ready to rest.”

Akshay has also spoken about keeping his evening meals light. He avoids heavy food after 6:30 pm and, when hungry, opts for simpler choices such as “Egg whites, carrots, radishes, or soups and salads.”

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Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Haiwaan

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is preparing for the release of Haiwaan, in which he stars alongside Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is a remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Akshay is set to play an antagonist in the upcoming film, which is scheduled to release on September 11.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational purposes and highlights general lifestyle and wellness routines. It is not a substitute for professional medical or dietary advice; always consult a qualified healthcare provider before making major changes to your diet or routine.