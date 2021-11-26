Abhishek Bachchan offers to excuse himself as Kapil Sharma flirts with Chitrangda Singh, hears ‘Nikal jao phir’ in return

Actor Abhishek Bachchan became the third wheel as comedian Kapil Sharma flirted with actor Chitrangda Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo has revealed that the actors will promote their new film, Bob Biswas, on the sketch comedy show.

The promo, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, showed Abhishek looking awkwardly as Kapil hit on Chitrangda, making her blush. “Have you ever been harassed by a crazy fan?” Kapil asked her in Hindi, affecting a sultry voice. She replied, “Aisi awaaz wala toh nahi pada aaj tak (Not someone with a voice like that).”

“Aapko toh waise hi bandook ki zarurat nahi hai, aap aakh utha ke dekh lein toh… (You don’t need a gun, you have looks that kill),” he continued, as Chitrangda blushed. “Keep laughing, you are looking very beautiful,” Kapil added. Abhishek interjected, “What is going on here?” and offered to leave to give Kapil some privacy. “Nahi, aisi kya baat kar rahe hain aap (No, what are you saying)?” Kapil asked, before adding, “Toh nikal jao phir (So leave).”

Bob Biswas is a spinoff of the 2012 thriller Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Saswata Chatterjee played the contract killer Bob Biswas in Kahaani.

Speaking about why Saswata was replaced by Abhishek in the spinoff, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Sujoy told IANS, “It was a very conscious decision of casting a new actor to play Bob Biswas because I wanted to move away from Kahaani, this is not that film. The world of this film is different. This is a new film, which has its own standing. Through this film, we have attempted to create a new world of Bob Biswas which has a fresh new perspective to the story. That is in fact, one of the reasons why I did not direct the film. In the earlier film, when the introduction of Bob happened he only had a presence of eight minutes. Now, we have a full story on him.”

Bob Biswas is slated for a December 3 release on ZEE5, marking Abhishek’s third streaming release in a row, following The Big Bull and Ludo.