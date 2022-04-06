Abhishek Bachchan struggles to go ‘rustic’, mimics dad Amitabh Bachchan in ‘leaked audition tape’ for Dasvi. Watch

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his new film, Dasvi, which debuts on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7. In the run-up to the film’s release, he participated in Netflix’s ‘Leaked Audition Tape’ series of parody videos, which have previously featured Pankaj Tripathi, Emraan Hashmi, Sanya Malhotra and others.

The video opens with Abhishek at an audition for a role in Dasvi. In the film, he plays an incarcerated politician who attempts to clear the 10th grade in prison. The ‘director’ asks Abhishek to shed his urban image and go for a more ‘rustic’ vibe. “Sir, sophisticated kum. Thoda desi maangta hai, ekdum papa jaise.” the director says.

Abhishek gives an unimpressive take, and is told that the character is from a fictional state called Harit Pradesh, so he needs to be more ‘desi’. Abhishek proceeds to give another take, but this time he shoots finger-pistols and tries to mimic his father Amitabh Bachchan’s delivery. When even that doesn’t impress the director, he is given a prop to help him in his process. Since the character is a prisoner, they give Abhishek a pair of handcuffs, but not the kind used on inmates, but the ones used for bondage during sex.

Abhishek gives another couple of takes before losing it. “You want to take my audition? I’ve done 70 films. You want my audition? Watch my films,” he says. Pointing at the handcuffs, he asks, “Do you know what this is used for?” Finally impressed with his outburst, the casting directors realise that Abhishek is perfect for the part.

Dasvi is Abhishek’s fourth film in a row to be released on streaming, fifth if you count his Hindi dub for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle in 2018. During the pandemic, Abhishek has starred in Ludo, which debuted on Netflix; The Big Bull, which went to Disney+ Hotstar; and Bob Biswas, which landed on ZEE5.