KRK asks Abhishek Bachchan ‘when will Bollywood make an incredible film,’ he replies ‘you made Deshdrohi’

Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday shared the first look of Vaashi, starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The actor, while sharing the poster on his Twitter handle, called the film “another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry.” The comment did not go down well with Kamaal R Khan, who quickly took a dig at Bollywood’s content. He retweeted Abhishek Bachchan‘s tweet and wrote, “Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! (Brother, someday you Bollywood people should also make an incredible film)”

Abhishek, who has a reputation of giving savage replies to his trolls, made an epic comeback and took a sly dig at KRK’s film Deshdrohi.

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

The actor replied, “Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. (We shall try. You made na… Deshdrohi)” Abhishek’s witty response had his fans applauding. “Junior ab is underrated as hell in so many ways,” a fan wrote on Twitter, while another praised his “sense of humour.”

Abhishek’s response received KRK’s reply too. “Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget (₹1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta! (My film’s budget is less than the budget of your make-up man. I wanted to make second film but Bollywood didn’t let me. Otherwise, it would have been another blockbuster),” he wrote.

To this, Abhishek wrote, “Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon. 🙏🏽 (You keep trying. I hope you succeed someday).”

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas. He will be next seen in Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam.