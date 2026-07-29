Abhishek Bahchan-Karisma Kapoor relationship was fiery, had too many arguments: Suneel Darshan

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has revisited one of Bollywood’s most talked-about relationships, Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan’s broken engagement, saying he was present at her home when the wedding was called off and was left puzzled by Karisma’s sudden decision to marry industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, the filmmaker, who worked with Karisma in films such as Jaanwar, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya and Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, refused to blame anyone for her breakup with Abhishek Bachchan.

Recalling Karisma and Abhishek’s romance, Darshan said the relationship had begun before Ek Rishtaa went on floors and had steadily grown stronger.

“Their relationship had started even before Ek Rishtaa began, and it kept growing deeper. By the time I planned Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, it had already been decided that they would get married. They were an attractive pair — Amitabh Bachchan’s son and Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter. Ironically, the only film they were destined to do together was Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya.”

Darshan said he was present when news of the broken engagement reached Karisma’s home.

“Coincidentally, I was at Karisma’s house when the engagement was called off. It’s unfortunate that the wedding was called off. I don’t think anyone can fully analyse the backlash or emotional turmoil that followed. Then she went to Bangkok for New Year’s celebrations, and suddenly I heard she was going to marry Sunjay. I never understood that decision.”

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‘Don’t blame anyone, leave it to destiny’

Asked about the reasons behind Karisma and Abhishek’s split, Darshan refused to hold anyone responsible.

“People blame Babita ji, Jaya ji, Karisma or Abhishek, but I think these things should be left to destiny. They had a fiery relationship. Love manifests differently for different couples, and every relationship has its own dynamic. There were a lot of disagreements between the two.”

Karisma and Abhishek got engaged in 2002 after making their relationship public during Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday celebrations. However, the engagement was called off just a few months later in early 2003. Neither family has publicly disclosed the exact reason behind the split.

On Karisma’s marriage to Sunjay Kapur

Darshan also spoke cautiously about Karisma’s marriage to the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, saying he did not want to comment extensively because their children were involved.

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“Someone has passed away, and they have children. I don’t think I have the right to speak about that. If anyone has that right, it is Karisma.”

He added that he had known Sunjay’s family through Karisma’s childhood friendship with his sister.

“Karisma and Mandira were childhood best friends. Karisma adapted very well to Sunjay’s family. He came from a wealthy family and they had known each other since childhood. But an actress has to be handled very delicately. There were many things that Karisma found quite odd, yet she adjusted because she had decided to.”

Darshan had earlier called it ‘an ugly turn’ in Karisma’s life

This isn’t the first time Darshan has spoken about Karisma’s personal life. Last year, he had described her marriage to Sunjay Kapur as “an ugly turn” in her life.

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In an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, he said, “I thought it was an abrupt decision. Abhishek and Karisma’s separation was abrupt too — perhaps destiny had a role to play. It was really sad because she was a good girl,” he had said.

When asked if Karisma became a “trophy wife” after marriage, Darshan had replied that she entered a world that wasn’t truly hers.

“I think that’s where the problems began. Delhi has its own culture and she wasn’t fitting into that culture. She had already seen fame and success as Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter and Bollywood’s top heroine. When she stepped away from films, she simply wanted to live the life of a wife.”

Karisma and Sunjay’s marriage, divorce and his death

Karisma Kapoor married industrialist Sunjay Kapur in September 2003. The couple welcomed daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2010. Their marriage later turned contentious, with both parties making allegations against each other during divorce proceedings. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

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Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev, with whom he had another child. He died in June 2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a polo match in England, reportedly after swallowing a bee. Karisma attended his funeral in Delhi along with their children.