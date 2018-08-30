Abhishek Bachchan on Paltan exit: Was heartbreaking to not stand by JP Dutta’s side

Abhishek Bachchan says his relationship with JP Dutta goes beyond work. Abhishek Bachchan says his relationship with JP Dutta goes beyond work.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has so far remained silent about his decision to walk out of JP Dutta’s Paltan, has now opened up about his departure in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Calling his decision devastating, the actor said he had personal reasons to not be a part of the film.

“I was obviously doing Paltan and for personal reasons, I had to bow out of the film. It was devastating for me because it’s JP saab. He didn’t only launch me but he has been like a mentor, a family to me,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek Bachchan added that he wanted to be there for Dutta, who was also returning to filmmaking after 13 years, but it broke his heart that he could not be a part of the director’s new journey.

“He is somebody I love immensely and I really wanted to be there for him especially when he was going on this journey because he was making a film after so long. But it was heartbreaking for me to not be able to stand by him during the making of the film,” the actor said.

Besides Refugee, JP Dutta and Abhishek Bachchan have collaborated on two projects – LOC Kargil (2003) and the 2006 remake of Umrao Jaan.

Abhishek, who is now gearing up for the release of Manmarziyaan, said his relationship with Dutta goes beyond work and he will be the first one to watch Paltan in theatres.

“The promo is fantastic. I am really looking forward to it. It’s coming up on the seventh and I am really excited about it. I have always wished him the best and I am always there for him and he knows that. Our relationship goes much beyond than making films. I will be the first person in the cinema to see it,” he said.

While JP Dutta seemed clueless about Abhishek Bachchan’s decision, the actor said he has spoken to the director.

“Of course, I have spoken to him. I messaged (him). I tweeted about it. He is the best at what he does. I am partial and I am biased. I will always be and unabashedly so,” Abhishek said.

Manmarziyaan will arrive in theatres on September 14.

