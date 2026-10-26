Abhishek joins Amitabh Bachchan for Sunday darshan at Jalsa amid bomb threat, health concerns

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A bomb threat and doctors’ advice could not keep actor Amitabh Bachchan away from his fans as he continued with his ‘Sunday darshan’ at his home, Jalsa, in Mumbai. The 84-year-old actor, who announced last week that he would take time off to recuperate, was flanked by his son Abhishek Bachchan and surrounded by heightened security as he waved to his fans at the gate of Jalsa. Amitabh’s decade-old tradition has become something of a must-visit for his fans in Mumbai as the actor meets them on each Sunday.
On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his father Amitabh Bachchan who greeted his fans outside their home in Juhu. Even though Big B has been recovering from an injury, he chose to keep the Sunday tradition alive. The actor had written on his blog that he needed to take a break on his doctors’ advice. While he didn’t reveal the reason, he had said on the show Kaun banega Crorepati a few days earlier that he had injured his knee after slipping during a shoot.
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Lauding his gesture, a fan commented on Instagram, “Despite being unwell, he came for the love of his fans.” Another fan wrote, “May God grant him good health.” A third user commented, “Yehi reh jaata hai bus dunita mein. Age is catching up on Amitabh Sir, but he still shows up every Sunday for his fans.” Another fan wrote, “Salute to his energy.”
Fans also lauded Abhishek Bachchan for being the doting son and standing behind his father to support him.
Amitabh Bachchan who hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) had announced a break on his blog, “Apologies. I beg your forgiveness; I have been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate. So I am not able to write anything,” Big B had written on X. On 23rd October, Big B returned to X and wrote, “Let’s Go.” He also wrote on his blog, “Yet more rest needed… adjusting… thinking and wondering… the human body and its uniqueness.”
Amitabh Bachchan death threats
The security of the actor has been tightened after the Mumbai civic body reportedly received a threat email on Friday (23rd October). According to the email, someone identifying as Smith Johnson threatened to attack Big B’s house in Juhu with a grenade on 31st October.
T 5889,10,11,12 – apologies .. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ ..
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026
Along with Big B, Diljit Dosanjh is addressed in the threat too. Both the celebrities are being targeted by pro-Khalistan groups. The controversy surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has followed Big B for years. Some Sikh organisations and individuals have accused Amitabh Bachchan of encouraging attacks on Sikhs in the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Amitabh Bachchan has denied the allegations.
Last year when Diljit appeared on KBC, he touched Big B’s feet as a mark of respect. The gesture drew criticism from a separatist group which accused Diljit of disrespecting victims of the 1984 violence.