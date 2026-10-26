Abhishek joins Amitabh Bachchan for Sunday darshan at Jalsa amid bomb threat, health concerns

A bomb threat and doctors’ advice could not keep actor Amitabh Bachchan away from his fans as he continued with his ‘Sunday darshan’ at his home, Jalsa, in Mumbai. The 84-year-old actor, who announced last week that he would take time off to recuperate, was flanked by his son Abhishek Bachchan and surrounded by heightened security as he waved to his fans at the gate of Jalsa. Amitabh’s decade-old tradition has become something of a must-visit for his fans in Mumbai as the actor meets them on each Sunday.

On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his father Amitabh Bachchan who greeted his fans outside their home in Juhu. Even though Big B has been recovering from an injury, he chose to keep the Sunday tradition alive. The actor had written on his blog that he needed to take a break on his doctors’ advice. While he didn’t reveal the reason, he had said on the show Kaun banega Crorepati a few days earlier that he had injured his knee after slipping during a shoot.