Abhishek Bachchan is ‘all heart’ for Aishwarya Rai’s new look from Ponniyin Selvan-1

Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan-1. Taking to his Instagram story, Abhishek shared the post and dropped a red heart emoticon.

In the poster, Aishwarya looked mesmerizing in a traditional silk attire and heavy jewellery. The actress is looking away from the camera as she flaunts her maang-tika and her nosepin.

Aishwarya’s look as Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor was released on Wednesday by the production house. The actress who will be making a comeback to the big screen after four years, shared the post on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

Earlier this year in March, the actress had shared a poster on her Instagram handle with the caption, “The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Ponniyin Selvan-1 is a Tamil epic drama and a multi-starrer film with an ensemble cast consisting of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Lal, Parthiepan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu. Director Mani Ratnam had shelved the project in 2012, however, he officially restarted the project in 2019 and is expected to make it in two parts. The film is all set to release on September 30, 2022.

Ponniyan Selvan-1 marks the fourth collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya. The last film for which the duo came together was for Raavan which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and was released in 2010.

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in the movie Fanney Khan, which was released in 2018.