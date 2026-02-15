Why Abhishek Bachchan decided to invest in Swiggy and Naagin: ‘I spend so much money on them…’

Much like acting and cinema, Abhishek Bachchan shares a deep affection for entrepreneurship and has invested in several notable firms, including start-ups. As someone who claims he seldom endorses a product he doesn’t personally use, Abhishek recently mentioned that some of his investments began after he realised he had been using those firms’ products or services for a while as a satisfied customer. He revealed that one of his most notable and recent entrepreneurial journeys began with his love for spicy food.

Revealing that he serves as a strategic partner in Naagin, an Indian hot sauce founded in 2019, Abhishek said during a session organised as part of the Global Business Summit 2026, “It came across my table by chance. I tasted it and loved it. I used it a lot and eventually contacted the people behind it, asking, “Can I get involved?’ They were looking at their first round of funding, and I came on board as a strategic partner. It’s a matter of great pride for me because it’s doing exceedingly well.”