Why Abhishek Bachchan decided to invest in Swiggy and Naagin: ‘I spend so much money on them…’

Abhishek Bachchan said that some of his investments began after he realised he had been using those firms' products or services for a while as a satisfied customer.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 15, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan said that some of his investments began after he realised he had been using those firms' products or services for a while as a satisfied customer.Abhishek Bachchan recently revealed that one of his most notable recent entrepreneurial journeys began with his love of spicy food. (Credit: Facebook/@AbhishekBachchan)
Much like acting and cinema, Abhishek Bachchan shares a deep affection for entrepreneurship and has invested in several notable firms, including start-ups. As someone who claims he seldom endorses a product he doesn’t personally use, Abhishek recently mentioned that some of his investments began after he realised he had been using those firms’ products or services for a while as a satisfied customer. He revealed that one of his most notable and recent entrepreneurial journeys began with his love for spicy food.

Revealing that he serves as a strategic partner in Naagin, an Indian hot sauce founded in 2019, Abhishek said during a session organised as part of the Global Business Summit 2026, “It came across my table by chance. I tasted it and loved it. I used it a lot and eventually contacted the people behind it, asking, “Can I get involved?’ They were looking at their first round of funding, and I came on board as a strategic partner. It’s a matter of great pride for me because it’s doing exceedingly well.”

He further noted that the product sometimes gets inadvertent and free endorsement from his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, much to their delight. “It also helps when Mr Amitabh Bachchan posts photos of his breakfast with a bottle of Naagin sauce on the side.” The brand reportedly raised over USD 1 million in 2022 and has since continued to grow.

During the conversation, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that he has invested in quick-commerce companies like Swiggy and Zepto, which began with his frequent use of these platforms. “One day, I ran out of Naagin sauce. I needed it. It was available somewhere. So I used a quick commerce app to have it delivered for dinner, and that’s how it came about,” he shared.

The Kaalidhar Laapata star noted that his partnership with Swiggy started with his love for Misal pav. Mentioning that he considers Thane’s Mamledar Misal as the best Misal pav in the world, Abhishek said he has it every day for breakfast and orders via Swiggy. “So I called up Swiggy one day and asked, ‘Guys, you deliver this to me every morning. Can I invest in you?’ I spend so much money on those companies for their services that I feel they should give back a bit. Then I try investing in them and make some money off them.”

Nonetheless, these aren’t the only business investments Abhishek Bachchan, who will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, has made. While he owns the Pro Kabaddi League franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers, he is also a co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC. He has also invested in Vahdam Tea alongside former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. As an active property investor, he has, according to Square Yards data, combined investments of about Rs 219 crore across Mumbai.

