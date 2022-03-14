Dasvi teaser: Abhishek Bachchan set to appear for class 10 exams again, a proud Amitabh Bachchan says ‘superb’

Abhishek Bachchan on Monday treated fans to a teaser of his upcoming film Dasvi, which introduces his character Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the Tushar Jalota directorial. “From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes!” he captioned the teaser. The video shows Abhishek, who seems to be in jail, announcing to inmates that he is preparing to give his class 10 exams. The actor is heard saying, “Dasvi ki tayyari kar raha hoon”, and soon breaks into a happy dance. As the teaser comes to an end, Abhishek is seen standing on the table of a library. He says that to give class 10 exams from jail is his right to education. The teaser is a perfect glimpse of the social comedy, which is set to release on April 7.

As soon as Abhishek shared the video on his social media platforms, many praised the actor's never-seen-before avatar. While Sikander Kher called Abhishek 'Raja Beta', Amitabh Bachchan found the teaser 'superb'. Navya Nanda also expressed her excitement for the film. Fans heaped praise on the teaser. "Damn, looks really promising," a fan wrote, while another fan mentioned, "Ye mazedaar lag raha!! This look suits u sir." Many fans also praised Abhishek Bachchan for getting the accent right. Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake films. It will stream exclusively on Netflix and Jio Cinemas.