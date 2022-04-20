Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan’s throwback photo is taking fans back to Dhoom 2 days: ‘Best cop and thief’

Choreographer-director Farah Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a perfect throwback photo. The picture featured Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan dancing together. Sharing the photo, Farah informed that the picture was taken at her sangeet function. Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder in 2004.

“Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys frm my sangeet.. @bachchan & @hrithikroshan dancing up a storm.. can’t remember to which song.. i was too drunk🤪 can ul guess?” she captioned her post, which received overwhelming response from fans. While some suggested how Farah should soon direct Hrithik and Abhishek in her next, some recalled how the two were the “best cop and thief” in Dhoom 2.

“These two ! One of the best duos, best cop and thief,” a comment read, while another fan wrote, “You got the best photos! There is “dil” in the song.”

Abhishek and Hrithik shared screen space in Dhoom 2, which released in 2006. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is presently basking in the success of his recent release Dasvi. He will soon start shooting for the next season of Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Hrithik, meanwhile, is looking forward to Vikram Vedha. The actor, in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, will play Vijay Sethupathi’s role. He will also be seen with Deepika Padukone in Fighter.