Abhishek Bachchan gives tour of childhood school, shows auditorium where he first performed in ‘starring role’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan in a recent interview gave a tour of his childhood school in Mumbai. He showed the kindergarten section, the gymnasium and the auditorium of the Jamnabai Narsee school, which was ‘one of the few schools’ that he attended as a child. Abhishek later went to boarding school in Switzerland.

In an interview with Brut India, Abhishek took viewers around the school. He shared, “This is where, for the first time I actually acted on stage. This is hallowed ground as far as I am concerned. This is the JNS auditorium. So, the first ever time I played a starring role in a school play was when when I was in Jamnabai. I don’t remember the play, I just remember the character. I played a Red Indian called Chief Big Bear. I was on stage right throughout. I had this big tattoo of a bear. I have a photograph of it with a huge head gear.”

When asked if Amitabh Bachchan had come to see his performance, Abhishek said, “Yes, he did. I remember we were taught that if we see our parents, don’t acknowledge them. But, as kids… My dad had a video camera, videoing everything. The minute I saw him, I waved at him. I have to ask him for that video. Yes, this is where it all began.”

When asked if his teachers were extra lenient with him, just to be in his father’s good books, Abhishek said, “No, not that I remember of anything. I get asked this question often, but I can’t remember ever having any special treatment or that they’ve been extra harsh on me to prove a point that they weren’t giving special treatment, or being extra lenient. They were all amazing.”

Abhishek also opened up on who used to attend most of the parent teacher conferences in his school. He said, “It would be my mom, my dad was always so busy working, he would be doing two or three shifts a day.”

The actor also shared that he didn’t like parent-teacher meetings while he was at boarding school and that he found them “petrifying”. He said, “My dad, during that phase, wasn’t working. So, he used to come for all the parent-teacher meetings. I don’t think he was too happy a camper.”

Abhishek most recently appeared in Dasvi, in which he plays an incarcerated politician who attempts to clear his 10th grade exams while in prison. Dasvi is streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinemas.