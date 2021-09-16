Abhishek Bachchan flags a ‘photoshopped’ wedding photo of him, Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan, early on Thursday morning took to Twitter to respond to a picture that’s been doing the rounds on social media. The picture in question shows Abhishek and Aishwarya smiling on their wedding day. Sharing this picture, the fan wrote, “Her laugh n his Smile say it all Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesRed heart #MyLovelies #AbhishekBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #TBThursday.”

However, as soon as this picture landed on Twitter, Abhishek pointed out that the wedding photo is photoshopped.

This is a photoshopped image. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 16, 2021

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. They fell in love with each other on the sets of JP Dutta’s Umrao Jaan (2006) and their romance flourished when they were shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Guru the following year. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

In an old interview with Vogue, AB Junior had revealed how he took Aishwarya to Disneyland on honeymoon, her dream destination. He had said, “On our honeymoon, I took Ash to Disneyland! There she was, posing with Mickey and Minnie, wanting to jump into the parade! We can be irresponsible too, we can enjoy each other.”

The Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai love story is no less than a fairytale and their fans relish every moment the Bollywood power couple shares on screen. Last seen together in Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar Raj in 2008, many of their fans are awaiting for the couple to create magic again on screen. The two of them were expected to come together for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun but the film has now been shelved.

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in Kahaani’s spin-off Bob Biswas and he also has Dasvi in the pipeline. Aishwarya is shooting for Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on writer Kalki’s legendary novel of the same name. The big-budget film boasts of an all-star cast, including Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.