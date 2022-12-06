When Abhishek Bachchan felt like ‘India’s number one superstar’ after Dhoom, was reminded of ‘aukaat’ by Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan recalled getting a harsh reality check after a euphoric night out back in 2004. In an old appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Abhishek remembered how dismissive people were of him, both inside and outside the film industry, before he struck gold with Dhoom.

Abhishek said that for the first time in his career, he felt like a star. People approached him for autographs, and he felt like he’d shut down his critics. But he was in for a rude awakening mere hours later, when he reached home and was greeted by none other than his father, Amitabh Bachchan, at the door.

He said in Hindi, “When I started out, none of my films really made a mark at the box office. Those were uncertain times. But then I starred in a film called Dhoom, which became a massive hit. To celebrate the film’s success, the producer Aditya Chopra threw a success party at a hotel very close to our house. It was at the party that I felt like I had accomplished something for the first time. After partying all night, I decided to walk back home; it was just two minutes away…”

Abhishek continued, “On my way back, I was stopped by so many fans who came up to me asking for autographs, cars were stopping around me. It was the first time I was being recognised as Abhishek Bachchan on the streets. By the time I reached home, I felt like India’s number one superstar has arrived. It felt so good, because before Dhoom, people would make me feel like I was nothing, they’d throw me out of films, tell me to quit acting, they wouldn’t answer my calls.”

He concluded, “So, when I reached home, I was at the top of the world. It was 6 am, I rang the bell, and my father opened the door in his nightgown, holding a newspaper. ‘You’re home?’ he asked me, and then it struck me. I was looking at Amitabh Bachchan. Udhar hi aukaat samajh mein aagayi, ke tum kuch nahi ho, bhagwan toh yeh hain (I’m a nobody compared to him, he’s god). Tum chup chaap jaake so jao aur mehnat karo (I told myself to shut up and go to sleep, because I had a lot of hard work in front of me).”

Abhishek recently returned to acting in a big way after taking some time off to reevaluate his career. Since 2020, the actor has appeared in a string of streaming releases such as The Big Bull, Ludo, Bob Biswas, Dasvi, and the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. His father is even more prolific, having appeared in films such as Goodbye, Uunchai, Brahmastra, Runway 34 and Jhund in 2022 alone, not counting a couple of cameos.