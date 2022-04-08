Abhishek Bachchan says ‘ghar bhi jaana padta hai’ as he explains ‘everyone loves Deepika’ line in Dasvi wasn’t improvised

Abhishek Bachchan will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside his Dasvi co-stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Dasvi, a comedy about a politician who attempts to clear his 10th grade exams while in prison, debuted on Netflix and JioCinema on Thursday.

In the film, Abhishek’s character jokes, “Everyone loves Deepika,” and Kapil made sure to ask him about it on the show. A promo for the upcoming episode was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram and YouTube. “Yeh dialogue likh ke diya gaya tha ke aise hi (Was this line written in the script or did you improvise it)?” he asked. Abhishek replied, “Nahi, nahi, likh ke diya gaya tha. Nahi toh main kuch aur bol deta. Ghar bhi jaana padta hai, Kapil (No, no, it was written in the script. Otherwise I’d have named someone else. I have to go home, at the end of the day)!”

Abhishek seemed to be making a reference to his wife, Aishwarya Rai. Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married since 2007, and have one daughter, Aaradhya. Abhishek and Deepika have appeared together in the films Happy New Year and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se.

Dasvi, directed by Tushar Jalota, opened to mixed reviews. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Abhishek Bachchan is a perfect match for the kind of character he is playing. It’s a pity that the material never quite knows whether it is an exaggerated parody or a sharp comedy with realistic overtones.”

Yami, meanwhile, took to social media and complained about a negative review of her performance in the film, accusing Film Companion of targetted criticism.