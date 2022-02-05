When Abhishek Bachchan recalled his disastrous date with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘I’m here to tell you guys, just don’t do it’

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding in 2007 was one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings ever in India. It took the industry and the country by surprise. Considered one of Bollywood’s power couples, they have a 10 year old daughter named Aaradhya.

Even after a decade-and-a-half together, their bond remains as strong and fresh as it ever was. And judging by their social media posts, they keep doing cute stuff for each other that strengthens their relationship.

But Abhishek Bachchan, who celebrates his birthday today, once revealed that he and Aishwarya had a disastrous date in the Maldives. While speaking to Vogue India in 2016 for a joint profile, Bachchan said that candlelight dinners do not always turn out as romantic as one expects. He recounted his and Aish’s less-than-ideal experience in the Maldives during their wedding anniversary in 2009. He also revealed that this should serve as a warning for men.

“So this is for men everywhere—don’t believe that bit about a candlelight dinner on the beach being the most romantic thing in the world. I tried that for our anniversary [in 2009] in the Maldives, and it was a disaster. First of all, the wind keeps putting the candle out. Second, there’s sand in your food so it tastes like crap. I’m here to tell you guys, just don’t do it,” Abhishek told the magazine.

He went on to add that the most romantic thing a husband can do for his wife is just making himself available to her and listening to her. He revealed he and Aish have spent entire nights just talking. “I think that’s the most romantic thing you can do for your wife, really,” he said.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have collaborated many times professionally, as well. In fact, they fell in love while filming movies like Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan (remake), and Mani Ratnam’s Guru.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas. His upcoming films include Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi and the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. He also announced on the occasion of his birthday that he has begun filming R Balki’s Ghoomer.

Aishwarya’s last appearance on the silver screen was back in the 2018 film Fanney Khan, where she co-starred with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will return in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan series of films, which stars Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. The first part of the series will release this year.