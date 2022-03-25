Abhishek Bachchan flaunts desi swag in Dasvi song Macha Macha, dad Amitabh says ‘aay hay’

Ever since the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi dropped, his colleagues in the industry and fans are heaping praises on him. Impressed by his performance, father Amitabh Bachchan even penned a few emotional words, calling him his ‘worthy heir’. On Friday, the first song of the film “Macha Macha” dropped showcasing Abhishek’s desi swag.

As readers would know, the actor plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a corrupt yet witty chief minister. As he gets a jail term following his involvement in a teacher recruitment scam, he builds his own fandom in the premise. “Macha Macha” has him celebrating his power and charm along with his followers. Abhishek looks uber cool in this massy avatar as he shakes a leg on the peppy song along with other prisoners. The song also has a special desi rap for all hip-hop fans. We can also easily predict the hook step soon becoming a rage on Instagram reels along with AB’s action of twirling his royal moustache in style. Dad Amitabh Bachchan also celebrated the song. “aay hay, macha di re dhoom,” he wrote as he shared the song.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the “Macha Macha” has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Mika Singh, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar have lent their voice with additional rap by Mellow D.

Talking about the film, Abhishek Bachchan in a recent interview said Dasvi marks his return to the comedy genre after Housefull 3 in 2016.

“Comedy is a tricky genre. It is one of the most difficult genres because almost all of it is dependent on the written word. If it is not written on the paper, it is very difficult to create a comic moment out of something, unless you are doing slapstick. It is a genre that I have not done for a long time. The last comic film I did was almost five-six years ago, Housefull,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Dasvi has been directed by Tushar Jalota. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Starting April 7, the film will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix.