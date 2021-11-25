scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Abhishek Bachchan reveals his regrets about debut film Refugee: ‘I was underprepared’

Abhishek Bachchan, who made his silver screen debut with JP Dutta directorial Refugee, reveals that he was rather unprepared for the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 25, 2021 10:04:07 pm
Abhishek BachchanAbhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with Refugee. (Express Archives)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has played diverse characters in his career spanning almost two decades. While some portrayals received praise, others didn’t go down so well with the audience. Abhishek, who was already struggling under the pressures of being Amitabh Bachchan’s son, made his debut with Refugee— a project that he now feels that he was rather unprepared for.

Asked about the mistakes he feels he has made in his career, Abhishek told RJ Siddharth Kanan, “One of the very few regrets that I have is that when I made my debut, I felt that I wasn’t prepared to work with the great JP Dutta. You get to work with such an honoured director on your first film, you need to be prepared for that challenge and that honour. I should have been more prepared for him. I could have been better. I felt I was very underprepared as an actor for JP saab. He is family and I love him.”

Also Read |Abhishek Bachchan reveals he was over 100 kgs while filming Bob Biswas

However, this was also a lesson for Abhishek as he said, “But this was also learning. If I had been so prepared at that time, I would have never learnt anything as an actor. It’s not how you start, but how you end. But your start determines a large part of how you are going to end. Because my start was so shaky from the preparation perspective, it pushed me to pull up my socks.”

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in ZEE5 film Bob Biswas.

