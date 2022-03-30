Abhishek Bachchan screens Dasvi in Agra Central Jail, says ‘A promise is a promise’

Abhishek Bachchan recently hosted a screening of his upcoming Netflix release Dasvi in Agra Central Jail, a first for a Bollywood flick. Some portions of the film were shot in and around the premise. After the schedule, Junior Bachchan had promised the inmates that he would screen the movie for them.

Abhishek took to Instagram to share a video of his promise to screen Dasvi for the inmates and the screening of the film in the jail. The video’s caption read, “A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Besides screening the film, Abhishek also donated books to the jail’s library.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. While Kaur plays Bachchan’s wife in the movie, Gautam will be seen playing an inspector in the film.

Apart from Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan also has a Tamil thriller SSS-7 and Amazon Prime Video series Breathe Season 3 in the pipeline.