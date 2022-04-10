Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘non-stop laughter’ moments on The Kapil Sharma Show, Nimrat Kaur gets emotional after receiving Amitabh Bachchan’s letter

Abhishek Bachchan seems to have had a lot of fun on the special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which aired over the weekend. Abhishek came to promote his new film Dasvi, along with co-stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek shared a series of BTS clicks from particular episode, and each one just proves that it was a laughter dose for the entire team of the Netflix release.

Tagging his post with ‘laughter is the best medicine’, Abhishek shared the photos on Instagram. In the caption he wrote, “It’s always non-stop laughter with this lot! Never a dull moment with @kapilsharma, @krushna30, @kikusharda, @archanapuransingh, @yamigautam, @nimratofficial.”

Nimrat Kaur, who plays Abhishek’s onscreen wife in the social comedy, also posted pictures from the special episode. She wrote along, “Thank you so much for such an incredible evening and an absolutely wonderful time @kapilsharma!! Thank you for having us!! Can’t wait to be back and hopefully quicker than 6 years!!”

Nimrat had on Sunday, posted a letter of praise she received from megastar Amitabh Bachchan for Dasvi. Elated with the gesture of Bachchan senior, Nimrat wrote, “18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film – all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own.”

In Hindi, she further expressed how she was falling short of words to thank him. She said his letter will continue to motivate her for life. Nimrat added, “I feel numb and surreal receiving your blessings this way, just how one feels standing in front of a huge mountain or a temple.”

Dasvi released on April 7. It revolves around an uneducated chief minister who goes to jail for a scam and gets challenged by an IAS officer to give up his snobbish ways. The politician pledges to undertake his class 10 exams to give it back to the officer.