Abhishek Bachchan on how dad Amitabh Bachchan’s investment mantra is ‘zameen’, wife Aishwarya Rai suggested silver: ‘I invested in gold’

Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke about how his approach to both investments and brand endorsements is rooted in personal belief and everyday use. Influenced in part by his father Amitabh Bachchan’s faith in real estate, the actor said he prefers to invest in and endorse things he genuinely connects with.

“My father is a believer in real estate, I think there is that old thought zameen hai to sab theek hai, you know, so that partially is there. I used to invest a bit in gold, thank god and then my wife’s like what about silver,” he said at the Global Business Summit 2026

Abhishek explained that his investment journey typically begins with familiarity. “A lot of my investing, the products that interest me are predominantly of the fact that I use them or not and that’s generally been that starting point for me.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s criteria of endorsing a product

“I understand that as a film actor, it is part and parcel of the job, you are an actor, you endorse a brand, you leverage your celebrity status to whatever degree, but for me I find it uncomfortable and unnatural and almost deceitful if I actually don’t use the product.”

He added that authenticity has always been his guiding rule. “For me my first criteria if a proposal came to me to be a brand ambassador would be — will I use the product if I don’t already.”

Abhishek said, “20 years later I still wear Omega watch, when I used to work with Ford, I used to drive a Ford car. Still have an Idea mobile number, I use Motorola phone, Amex as my credit card. These are all brands I had wonderful collaboration with. So for me it has to be that I feel it will be dishonest of me to sell a product if I don’t use it myself.”

Abhishek Bachchan on how he invested in Naagin and Swiggy

Abhishek Bachchan also shared that he is a strategic partner in Naagin, an Indian hot sauce founded in 2019.

“It came across my table by chance. I tasted it and loved it. I used it a lot and eventually contacted the people behind it, asking, ‘Can I get involved?’ They were looking at their first round of funding, and I came on board as a strategic partner. It’s a matter of great pride for me because it’s doing exceedingly well.”

He also shared that his investments in quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy and Zepto also started from regular use. “One day, I ran out of Naagin sauce. I needed it. It was available somewhere. So I used a quick commerce app to have it delivered for dinner, and that’s how it came about,” he shared.

Speaking about Swiggy in particular, Abhishek revealed that his association began with a daily craving of misal pav from Thane’s Mamledar Misal which he orders every morning through the app. “So I called up Swiggy one day and asked, ‘Guys, you deliver this to me every morning. Can I invest in you?’ I spend so much money on those companies for their services that I feel they should give back a bit. Then I try investing in them and make some money off them.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s ventures

Abhishek’s portfolio also includes sports ventures. He owns the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers and is a co-owner of the Indian Super League football club Chennaiyin FC. He has also backed Vahdam Tea alongside former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

In addition, Abhishek remains an active real estate investor, with combined property investments across Mumbai estimated at around Rs 219 crore, according to Square Yards data.