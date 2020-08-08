Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for coronavirus after 29 days in hospital

Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 (Photo: Instagram/abhishekbachchan). Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 (Photo: Instagram/abhishekbachchan).

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor shared this news on Twitter on Saturday, “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!”

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

He has been in the hospital for 29 days now.

Abhishek also shared a photo of his care board from the hospital that suggested that he is on his way to get discharged.

On August 2, his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan had been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the disease.

Abhishek himself had first shared the news by tweeting about it. He wrote, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Later Amitabh also shared a post in which he expressed gratitude to the healthcare workers, his family, loved ones and fans for their support and encouragement during this difficult time.

Abhishek’s wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus as well. The mother-daughter duo were later relieved from the hospital after testing negative for Covid-19.

The Bachchan clan had been admitted to the hospital with a mild case of Covid-19. While Amitabh and Abhishek had tested positive on July 11, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested Covid-19 positive the next day.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video Series Breathe: Into the Shadows. His upcoming projects include The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.

