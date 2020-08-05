scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Abhishek Bachchan spends 26 days in hospital, awaits discharge plan

Abhishek Bachchan, along with father Amitabh Bachchan, tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and got admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Amitabh was discharged on August 2 after testing negative for COVID-19.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2020 10:47:50 pm
abhishek bachchan covid 19 Abhishek Bachchan is hospitalised since July 11. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Nanavati Hospital, is awaiting his discharge. The Breathe 2 actor on Wednesday posted a click of his “care board” on Instagram, sharing that he’s been admitted for 26 days now.

The caption of Abishek’s post read, “Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe”

Abhishek Bachchan, along with father Amitabh Bachchan, tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and got admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. On July 17, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan also got hospitalised with mild symptoms of coronavirus. While the mother-daughter duo got discharged on July 27, Amitabh was discharged on August 2 after testing negative for COVID-19. The actor is currently home quarantined.

Big B had written in a blog post recently that he feels bad for Abhishek, who is still undergoing treatment. “It has been heartening to be back from the hospital after the ‘mukti’ (freedom) from the Coronavirus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care,” he wrote.

