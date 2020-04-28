Farah Khan thanks Abhishek Bachchan for contributing Rs 1 lakh towards her daughter’s initiative

Farah Khan thanked Abhishek Bachchan for the donation on social media. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram) Farah Khan thanked Abhishek Bachchan for the donation on social media. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Monday said actor Abhishek Bachchan contributed Rs 1,01,000 towards an initiative started by her daughter to raise funds for feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The filmmaker’s 12-year-old daughter, Anya, had decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support neglected animals.

Taking to Instagram, Farah uploaded the picture of the sketch and an old photo with Abhishek, writing, “Who gives one lakh for a sketch? Only @bachchan. That straightaway doubles Anya’s charity drive! Thank you my mad, big hearted crazy boy, big hug coming up which you will hate I know.”

Anya has so far fulfilled orders by several people of the film industry, including Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre Behl, Shweta Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Tahira Kashyap, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood among others.

The total sum collected stand at Rs 2 lakh, a portion of which was spent towards providing ration kits for slum-dwellers.

