Abhishek Bachchan clicked by Aishwarya Bachchan enjoying ‘Sun, sand and sea’ on holiday, see photo

Abhishek Bachchan recently wrapped up Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, and a family holiday seemed the perfect break the actor needed before resuming work. The holiday began in Paris last week when Aishwarya was in the city for the Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya, who will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, took over the ramp at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/ Summer 2022 show, which was part of the fashion week. She was seen modelling a flowy white outfit, sparking mixed reaction as some loved the attire, while others felt Aishwarya deserved better. Later, she was seen with Aaradhya and Abhishek as they stepped out for family time in Paris.