Sunday, October 10, 2021
Abhishek Bachchan clicked by Aishwarya Bachchan enjoying ‘Sun, sand and sea’ on holiday, see photo

Check out this gorgeous photo of Abhishek Bachchan clicked by his superstar wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Bachchans are currently enjoying a small break in Dubai.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
October 10, 2021 11:54:19 am
abhishek bachchanAbhishek Bachchan clicked enjoying sunset in Dubai. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan is making the most of his family time with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya as they are holidaying in Dubai. The actor has shared a beautiful picture of himself viewing the sunset on a beach, and has his darling wife to credit it for. The photo, clicked by Aishwarya, has Abhishek’s back facing the camera as he stands facing the sea.
“Sun, sand and sea! #dubai,” Abhishek wrote, captioning the photo. As soon as he posted the snap, his fans and friends from the industry, including Sikandar Kher and Aalim Hakim, dropped words of praise in the comment section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan recently wrapped up Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, and a family holiday seemed the perfect break the actor needed before resuming work. The holiday began in Paris last week when Aishwarya was in the city for the Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya, who will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, took over the ramp at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/ Summer 2022 show, which was part of the fashion week. She was seen modelling a flowy white outfit, sparking mixed reaction as some loved the attire, while others felt Aishwarya deserved better. Later, she was seen with Aaradhya and Abhishek as they stepped out for family time in Paris.

