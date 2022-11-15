scorecardresearch
Abhishek Bachchan challenges critics to replicate what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does: ‘Try and do it, it’s not easy’

Abhishek Bachchan hyped his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's talents as a dancer in a new interview. 'You do 'Nimbooda Nimbooda' like Aishwarya did, or you do Devdas and pull it off with that kind of elan and grace,' he said.

Abhishek BachchanAbhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya fell in love on the sets of Guru (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan didn’t miss an opportunity to appreciate his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s skill-set in a new interview, while highlighting the differences between ‘massy’ performances and ‘realistic’ ones.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Abhishek countered critics who look down upon commercial acting, and said that it’s very difficult to strike a balance between the two schools of thought. He praised his colleagues Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan for having mastered it. He also said that Kamal Haasan’s performance in the film Nayakan might be ‘one of the greatest performances of all time’, precisely because of how well he straddled the line between demands of the mainstream and the requirements of realism.

He said, “Please don’t be mistaken, there is an elite skill-set required to pull that off… A lot of the time, we look down upon commercial acting, it’s not easy… I dare anybody to do what Rajini uncle does… It’s not easy, I keep telling people that… You go and dance in Alaska in minus-30 in a chiffon saree, you pull that off and convince me you can do that, I’ll be impressed with you. You do ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’ like Aishwarya did, or you do Devdas and pull it off with that kind of elan and grace that Aishwarya and Madhuri did. Try and do it, it’s not easy.”

Abhishek has always been appreciative of Aishwarya, not only as a mother, but also as a star. Reacting to her performance in the recent historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I, Abhishek had posted on social media, “The day is finally here! #PS1 in theaters today, congratulations to the team who’ve put in years of hard work and excellence in making this masterpiece. Best wishes to #PonniyinSelvan1 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #ManiRatnam.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007, and welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011. The couple recently hosted a lavish Diwali bash at the Bachchan family bungalow in Mumbai, and were also spotted together recently at Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl’s anniversary bash. Abhishek was most recently seen in the second season of Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows.

