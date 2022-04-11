Abhishek Bachchan says he can’t talk to strangers on phone: ‘I can’t call room service, Aishwarya has to otherwise I won’t eat’

It might seem strange to us, but even Bollywood stars have their own set of insecurities and strange fears. Dasvi actor and Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan is no exception. In a recent chat with host Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek confessed that he ‘has a problem’ in speaking with a stranger over phone!

The revelation came up when Junior Bachchan was asked about how he has no qualms in being usually the first person on set to break the ice. Stating that it had nothing to do with the experience he has gathered till now, but everything to do with the way he has been brought up, Abhishek stated, “That comes from upbringing, not experience. It’s just the kind of person I am. I am a social bird. I am a people’s person. I don’t understand the power play of a gathering, where ‘you will have to come to me, I will not go up to you.’ That’s one of the things I don’t understand of the industry, that constant power play; ‘Who’s going to go up to the other person to say hello?'”

But Bachchan then went on to add that this behaviour has also a lot to do with the fact that he needs a set to be loved up and lively in order to give his best as an actor. Usually too, Bachchan said he prefers having people around him to guide him through life.

“We are sitting in a hotel today doing a press tour, and if there isn’t somebody to walk me through the lobby, I won’t come in. I am scared to enter a place alone. I need somebody around me. I would rather have somebody who can guide me. I can’t call room service, Aishwarya has to call room service, otherwise she knows I won’t eat. I have a problem in speaking to a stranger on the phone,” the Dasvi star concluded.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently promoting his latest release, Dasvi, a Netflix film about an uneducated chief minister who takes up the challenge to complete his matriculation papers. He is currently said to be filming a Tamil thriller by the name of SSS-7.